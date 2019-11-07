Sara Ali Khan has been a star since her childhood and these pictures are proof

Sara Ali Khan may have made her Bollywood debut only recently but there always was a star hidden inside the little bombshell as proven in the childhood picture she just posted of herself.

The picture shows the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor giving an endearing glimpse into her childhood as she channeled her Rajasthani vibes in a red and black lehenga choli, proving that the starlet had been a diva long before she stirred a storm in Bollywood.

Read More: Sara Ali Khan's secret diet and workout plan revealed by her nutritionist Dr Siddant Bhargava

In the pictures, Sara's arms are decked with golden bangles, beaded hoop earrings with a bright red lip.

The mini Sara stood with an air of finesse as she posed for the camera, flaring her lehenga out from one hand. She posted the shot with the caption, “Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama.”

Her adorable expression won the hearts of netizens all around, as hundreds came to praise the actor and her adorable sassy attitude.

Read More: Sara Ali Khan opens up about cons of being a star kid

The comment section of the post, looked similar to an emoji bath with fiery comments, praises and good vibes flooding.