Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

US State Department invites applications for Critical Language Scholarship Program

Thu, Nov 07, 2019

The State Department of the US has invited applications for Critical Language Scholarship Program summer 2020.

The CLS program is part of the American government initiative to expand the number of US citizens studying and mastering foreign languages that are critical to their national security and prosperity.

It provides overseas foreign language instruction and culture immersion experiences for American undergraduate and graduate students in 15 critical need languages.

The last date for applying is November 19, 2019. The duration of the program is 8 to 10 weeks in the summer.

The CLS program is offered in the following languages and levels:

  • Urdu, Punjab, Hindi, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Indonesian, Persian, Swahili, and Turkish.
It is open to students at all language levels, including beginners
  • Arabic, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese
It is for advanced beginning, intermediate, and advanced level
  • Chinese and Japanese
Intermediate and advanced levels

Eligibility

  • The applicants must be 18 by the beginning of the CLS program
  • All candidates must be U.S. citizens
  • Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited U.S. degree-granting program at the undergraduate or graduate level
  • Undergraduate students must have completed at least one year of college coursework by program start date

