Meghan Markle’s adorable nickname for Prince Harry leaves everyone gushing

It appears as though Meghan Markle has revealed a nickname for her husband, Prince Harry.



Meghan is yet again seen in the headlines after previously announcing possible legal action against British tabloids that carried out negative publicity about the Duchess of Sussex. The negative press followed Meghan ever since she tied the knot but has intensified since the birth of her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

During a public appearance, the Duchess accidentally let a cute nickname slip. She referred to her husband as ‘H’. This accidental abrupt name had royal fans gushing. The royal couple has been on a number of tours up till now, even taking baby Archie alongside them.



According to surfaced reports, the Duchess and her husband will be going away for six months to spend time with family and for a bit of R&R. They will return in time for Christmas with the crown.



All news of negative effects and coverage was released during the couple’s recent documentary. In it, they opened up about the backlash, negative coverage and side effects they faced when trying to adopt the ‘British stiff upper lip’. During her address, the Duchess is quoted as saying, "I've said for a long time to H – that's what I call him – it is not enough to just survive something, right?”

She further went onto say, “That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive. You've got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. "But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”