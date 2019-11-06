Pakistani couple watch cricket match on wedding night

For the love of cricket, a US-based Pakistani submitted a fan message to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, saying he couldn't miss a Pakistan cricket match — even on his wedding night.

Using the hashtag #CoupleGoals, the ICC Twitter account posted the message and accompanying photo in which groom Hasan Tasleem was seen sitting with his bride in traditional Pakistani wedding attire, with their eyes glued to a TV screen behind them showing the Pakistan vs Australia T20I taking place in Sydney.

"As a die hard cricket fan, I wanted to submit a photo from my wedding this past weekend," Tasleem said in his note.

"As per tradition, after the completion of wedding, the bride is brought home for a little traditional welcoming ceremony amongst the close family," he explained.

"As we came home (around Midnight in Detroit, Michigan, USA) the Pakistan vs. Australia T20 game was underway.

"Over the years residing in North America I've stayed up at all sorts of odd hours of night to catch Team Pakistan play. Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn't going to miss this game."

Australian cricketer Aaron Finch — shown on the TV in Tasleem's picture — was quick to appreciate the love of cricket between the couple. He replied to the tweet, saying: "Haha glad I played such a special part in your day!!"

He further went on to tag his wife, Amy Finch, in a humourous attempt to have a similar relationship with cricket.

"Take note @_AmyFinch," he said.