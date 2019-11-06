close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Pakistan Air Force flexes muscles in Sonmiani fire power demonstration

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 06, 2019
File photo of Pakistan Air Force's JF-17

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday  put up a show of  power in Sonmiani Firing Range.

The ceremony was attended by President Arif Alvi, Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayart among others.

TV footage showed J-F 17 Thunder Aircraft, helicopter gunships and Commandos of Special Services Wing  displaying their  skills . 

    

Latest News

More From Pakistan