Pakistan Air Force flexes muscles in Sonmiani fire power demonstration

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday put up a show of power in Sonmiani Firing Range.

The ceremony was attended by President Arif Alvi, Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayart among others.

TV footage showed J-F 17 Thunder Aircraft, helicopter gunships and Commandos of Special Services Wing displaying their skills .