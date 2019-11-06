Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater poses flood Internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood Princess Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater photo-shoot stunned her fans who always get pleasure from her posts on social media.

The Kalank actress looked gorgeous in the brightest multi-color outfit, showing off her prowess of holding breath underwater while giving perfect poses for the latest issue of Vogue India magazine.

Every pose in this shoot series was brilliantly captured and was styled to astonished the viewers as it took lots of energy of the actress who managed to pose in such insane positions even under water.

The actress, in bright neon gown and a blue embellished attire, was looking dashing to take the breath away of her crazy admirers.

Alia took to Instagram for sharing one of her unbelievable photos, widely shared by Vogue India on social media with the disclaimer:"don't try this at home, or any swimming pool near you."





Underwater shoots aren't new, but have definitely become quite the fad in the fashion world these days.





