Wed Nov 06, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater poses flood Internet

Wed, Nov 06, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood Princess Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater photo-shoot  stunned  her fans   who always  get pleasure from her  posts  on social media.

The Kalank actress   looked gorgeous  in the brightest multi-color outfit, showing off her prowess of holding breath underwater while  giving perfect poses for the latest issue of Vogue India magazine.

Every pose  in this shoot series   was brilliantly captured and  was  styled to  astonished the viewers as it took lots of energy   of the actress who managed to pose in such  insane positions even under water. 

The actress, in bright neon gown and a blue embellished attire, was looking dashing to take the breath away of her crazy admirers.

 Alia took to Instagram  for sharing one of her unbelievable photos, widely shared  by  Vogue India on social media  with the disclaimer:"don't try this at home, or any swimming pool near you."

View this post on Instagram

‍️

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


Underwater shoots aren't new, but have definitely become quite the fad in the fashion world these days. 


