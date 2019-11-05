Sara Ali Khan opens up about cons of being a star kid

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan with just two films out has already proven her prowess on silver screens, but some in the industry still deem her fame a product of nepotism.

Addressing just that, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor at an event spoke about carrying the burden of being a celebrity owing to her acclaimed family background.

The diva said that her privilege has also exposed to her a number of setbacks and the burden that one takes depends on how much they want to be.

She added that she too is quite aware of her background as well as the scrutiny that comes with but that does not come as a ‘burden’ to her.

Speaking about the disadvantages of being a star kid, the actor said that while they do get it easy, they are at the same time weighed down with people waiting to see them fail.