Kartik Aaryan addresses romance rumours with Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey since a while now up until the Simmba star was cancelled of the list with their alleged breakup.

Speaking about the escalating public interest in his love life, Kartik Aaryan at a media interaction for recent magazine cover launch addressed all the rumours surrounding him and the two B-Town ladies.

Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya [I stepped out for dinner with Ananya and all have begun asking questions]. I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it,” the actor had said.

Earlier reports had suggested that Kartik’s rumoured relationship with his Aaj Kal costar had ended but the hunk was soon being linked to Ananya Pandey after they celebrated her birthday together.