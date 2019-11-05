close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2019

How to block your stolen or snatched mobile with PTA?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 05, 2019

If your mobile phone handset has been stolen, snatched or misplaced, you can lodge a complaint with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

You can lodge complaint in following ways

  • Visit PAT Headquarters or its nearest zonal office
  • Email PTA at: [email protected]
  • Call at PTA helpline 0800-25625
  • The complainant can also contact Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) helplines: 1102, 021-35662222 and 021-35682222 for lodging complaint.

What to Provide?

  • All IMEIs of stolen/lost mobile phone
  • Mobile number (used in stolen/lost phone)
  • Brand/model/colour
  • Date of incident
  • Name
  • CNIC number
  • Father’s name/mother’s name
  • Address
  • Contact number

How to check status of phone?

The status of blocking can be checked after 16 working hours of reporting.

You can check the status in following ways

SMS

  • Send 15-digit IMEI to 8484

Website

Android App

  • Check status of device via android application (DVS)

Once blocked, following status shall be displayed against the stolen IMEI search

“Your mobile device (IMEI #) is blocked (reported stolen/lost/misused to PTA)”

Note: PTA’s mandate is only limited to blocking of phone. In order to trace/track stolen phone, local police me be approached.

False reporting is a criminal offence and will be dealt as per law.

How to check IMEI of your phone

  • IMEI of a mobile device can be found by dialing *#06# 

Latest News

More From Pakistan