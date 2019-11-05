How to block your stolen or snatched mobile with PTA?

If your mobile phone handset has been stolen, snatched or misplaced, you can lodge a complaint with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).



You can lodge complaint in following ways

Visit PAT Headquarters or its nearest zonal office

Email PTA at: [email protected]

Call at PTA helpline 0800-25625

The complainant can also contact Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) helplines: 1102, 021-35662222 and 021-35682222 for lodging complaint.

What to Provide?

All IMEIs of stolen/lost mobile phone

Mobile number (used in stolen/lost phone)

Brand/model/colour

Date of incident

Name

CNIC number

Father’s name/mother’s name

Address

Contact number

How to check status of phone?

The status of blocking can be checked after 16 working hours of reporting.

You can check the status in following ways

SMS

Send 15-digit IMEI to 8484

Website

Visit PTA website

Android App

Check status of device via android application (DVS)

Once blocked, following status shall be displayed against the stolen IMEI search

“Your mobile device (IMEI #) is blocked (reported stolen/lost/misused to PTA)”

Note: PTA’s mandate is only limited to blocking of phone. In order to trace/track stolen phone, local police me be approached.

False reporting is a criminal offence and will be dealt as per law.

How to check IMEI of your phone