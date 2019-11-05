How to block your stolen or snatched mobile with PTA?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
If your mobile phone handset has been stolen, snatched or misplaced, you can lodge a complaint with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
You can lodge complaint in following ways
What to Provide?
How to check status of phone?
The status of blocking can be checked after 16 working hours of reporting.
You can check the status in following ways
SMS
Website
Android App
Once blocked, following status shall be displayed against the stolen IMEI search
“Your mobile device (IMEI #) is blocked (reported stolen/lost/misused to PTA)”
Note: PTA’s mandate is only limited to blocking of phone. In order to trace/track stolen phone, local police me be approached.
False reporting is a criminal offence and will be dealt as per law.
How to check IMEI of your phone
If your mobile phone handset has been stolen, snatched or misplaced, you can lodge a complaint with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
You can lodge complaint in following ways
What to Provide?
How to check status of phone?
The status of blocking can be checked after 16 working hours of reporting.
You can check the status in following ways
SMS
Website
Android App
Once blocked, following status shall be displayed against the stolen IMEI search
“Your mobile device (IMEI #) is blocked (reported stolen/lost/misused to PTA)”
Note: PTA’s mandate is only limited to blocking of phone. In order to trace/track stolen phone, local police me be approached.
False reporting is a criminal offence and will be dealt as per law.
How to check IMEI of your phone