close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 5, 2019

US formally notifies UN of withdrawal from Paris climate accord

World

AFP
Tue, Nov 05, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday formally notified the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, making the world´s largest economy the sole outlier from the agreement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announcing the withdrawal that will be effective in one year, reiterated President Donald Trump´s remarks last year that the agreement imposed an "unfair economic burden" on the United States.

Latest News

More From World