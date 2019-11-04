'Pati Patni Aur Woh' trailer: Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi bring modern take on a classic tale

After counting down days for a while now, the trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh finally launched, subsequently elevating the excitement levels for all fans.

The trailer of the much anticipated film starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar released on Monday showing the classic tale of the 1978-original with a modern twist.

The glimpse into the film starts off with Kartik’s character of Abhinav Tyagi aka Chintu Tyagi tying the knot in an arranged setting with Bhumi Pednekar’s avatar.

It is then followed by the two falling deeply in love with each other up until Ananya’s character of Tapsaya makes an entrance and flips the story as Chintu’s secretary, which gives birth to an extramarital affair between the two.

Check out the trailer here:



