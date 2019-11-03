close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 3, 2019

Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 03, 2019

Sara Ali Khan is a favourite when it comes to fans and paparazzi and this video of her is proof.

Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood's latest obsession, is melting hearts and making  fans fall head over heels for her  as she radiated during her Sunday outing, and brightening up our day as well. 

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was a sight for sore eyes as she radiated on Sunday morning looking fresh and euphoric as ever with her priceless smile and chipper persona.

Read More:  Sara Ali Khan dazzles in stunning animal printed dress on magazine cover

The Simmba star was a vision, spilling joy in her ravishing ethnic baby pink attire as she stepped out in the city and posed for the excited fans and paparazzi.

Check out her photos: 

Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink. Photo: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink. Photo: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink. Photo: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink. Photo: Pinkvilla


Latest News

More From Bollywood