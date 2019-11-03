Sara Ali Khan is here to brighten up your Sunday as she heads out in pink

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood's latest obsession, is melting hearts and making fans fall head over heels for her as she radiated during her Sunday outing, and brightening up our day as well.
The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was a sight for sore eyes as she radiated on Sunday morning looking fresh and euphoric as ever with her priceless smile and chipper persona.
Read More: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in stunning animal printed dress on magazine cover
The Simmba star was a vision, spilling joy in her ravishing ethnic baby pink attire as she stepped out in the city and posed for the excited fans and paparazzi.
Check out her photos:
