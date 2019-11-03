Pakistan rejects political maps issued by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rebuked India’s move to show parts of Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan as their territory, saying that the maps are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Indian home ministry issued “political maps” of India which showed the areas as part of India. It said, “Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps.”

The FO reiterated that no step by India can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognized by the United Nations. The statement also said, “Such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The FO said Pakistan will continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Indian home ministry had issued a notification detailing the boundaries of the "Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and also issued a new political map of India," Indian media reported.

Both New Delhi and Islamabad have been at odds with each other ever since the former decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.