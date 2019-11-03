Akshay Kumar slams claims of 'Housefull 4' box office number distortion

Speculations have been made by trade and media analysts of Akshay Kumar's latest offering Housefull 4 forging its box office revenue numbers.



The star came to the movie’s defense, claiming that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers, Fox Star Studio would circulate wrong revenue numbers or any information in general.

During an interview with IANS, Akshay stated: “There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains.”

“They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this," he added.

The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge, Kirti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. It became the biggest Diwali hit in no time.

The film also managed to generate INR 149.36 in the domestic market.