Kartik Aaryan looks back: 'I was told that I am wasting my time and will struggle all my life'

Kartik Aaryan has swiftly made his way to the top within no time and is presently reigning over the hearts and minds of many with his undying charm and unparalleled star power.

However, the actor cannot help but look back at the bumps on the road when the fame and glory and the soaring success appeared to be miles and miles away.

Talking to Filmfare, the 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor shed light on his past days saying: “After queuing up for hours for auditions and then being told in front of everyone, ‘Go. You’re not fit,’ was humiliating. It breaks your self-confidence. A popular casting director would ignore me. He’d say, ‘Iska kuch nahin ho sakta. He won’t get work even in ads and serials. He’s wasting his time. He’ll end up struggling all his life.’”

He went on to add that the same casting director had later realized his mistake after seeing one of his films.

“He called me and said, ‘I’m extremely sorry. The only time I went wrong in my whole career was with you. You proved me wrong,’” he said.



Furthermore, speaking about his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he said that he had learnt about the auditions through Facebook: “I read about the auditions of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) on one of the FB walls. I had no money to make a portfolio. So I cropped my pictures from the college album and sent it to them. They called me for the auditions. The process carried on for six months. Finally, Punchnama happened.”

“My monologue from the film went viral. It was on everyone’s phone. It was trending everywhere – on FB as well. It’s funny that the same platform, which led me to the Punchnama audition, brought me fame. People started calling me ‘the monologue boy’. The film became a sleeper hit,” he added.