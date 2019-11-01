Karachi police bust gang of domestic workers involved in robberies

KARACHI: A gang of dacoits utilising maids (masis) in Karachi was arrested by police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, on Friday.



Geo News reporter Zeeshan Shah said that police arrested a group of nine persons that also included five maids during a dacoity in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and recovered precious articles, cash and arms from them.

The report said that these maids, who were working at various houses tried to find out the monetary position of those people and provided all such information to their gang of male dacoits who then went to the houses to loot.

The gang, arrested by the police, include four men and five women (maids). the articles recovered from them included three laptops, 10 mobile phones, gold jewelry and five pistols.

According to the report, this gang has been involved for many years not only in robberies at homes but also in street crimes and looting shops. Their areas of crimes include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora, Alfalah, Malir etc.



Seven of those arrested have been identified as Shehzad Ali, Nabeel, Zameer Abid, Javed, Roushan Bibi, Farzana Bibi, Farzana Rukhsar while five dacoits of the gang are absconding.

However, SP Maroof Usman has advised the citizens to be aware of the maids who are working at their houses.

