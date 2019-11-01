Priyanka Chopra is a vision as Elsa in 'Frozen 2' trailer

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up to weave magic together on silver screens with the enchanting and spell-bounding tale of Disney's Frozen 2, which just released its Hindi trailer.



The spell-bounding Hindi trailer of the globally-acclaimed film was shared by the 37-year-old Quantico actor on her social media.

“An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna,” read the caption.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen radiating in a beige gown with hints of blue patterns all over it.

The trailer starts off with the actor looking back at one of her pictures from days of yore when she bagged the Miss World title.

“We don’t need a king to become a queen. We find our own path in our own style. Don’t bring stars for us as they themselves make their way towards us. We don’t want to be part of someone else’s story, we write our own stories,” she says in Hindi.

Parineeti Chopra who voices the character of Ana in the film, spoke about working with Priyanka as well, as she told ANI: “This relationship of Anna and Else in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi Didi and I share - it’s a unique and strong bond that I have with my sister.”