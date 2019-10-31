Australian Lynn showers praise for 'stronger' Pakistan team

Australia batsman Chris Lynn hailed the Pakistan team for their "clinical performance" after the tourists on Thursday thoroughly outplayed his side in their warm-up tour match in Sydney, according to Newcastle Herald.

Lynn, after copping a six-wicket defeat, was all praise for Pakistan, calling them much “stronger” than the Sri Lankans who are currently being smoked by their senior side in their ongoing T20I series.

"I think they've (Pakistan) brought a stronger side out than the Sri Lankans," Lynn said.

"They've got guys who can bowl 150km/h and batters who are world class. Stats prove that. They put on a clinical performance today. That's why they're one of the top T20 teams in the world.

"They've got a left arm spinner in Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan is a genius with the ball as well. Our batters will have a tougher challenge than against Sri Lanka.”

Lynn, however, also said that Australia are determined to take over the top-ranked Pakistan in the ICC T20I rankings.

"The Aussies are striving for No.1 in the world and they won't stop until they get that."

The hard-hitting Lynn wasn’t done showering the predominantly left-arm Pakistani pace attack.

“Mohammad Irfan is a gentle giant, but he is a bit awkward when he runs in," he said about the tallest professional cricketer in the history of the game.

"He's got that X-factor about him, he's stood down from the other formats of the game to concentrate on the shorter format. We've seen for a number of years now how classy he is.”

Lynn clarified that the Pakistan southpaws do not hold the same bowling action and can outwit the batsman.

"Wahab Riaz takes them across, Amir swings them back in and Irfan swung a few today. They're not all predictable with all them being left arm," he said.