Read about Manipur state that announced separation from India

Manipur is a state in northeastern India. With 3 million population, majority of the people belong to the Meitei community and its capital is Imphal city.

Manipur borders Myanmar from the east and other Indian states Nagaland to the north, Mizoram to the south and Assam to the west.

It covers an area of 22,327 square kilometres. Other ethnic groups of Manipur include the Pangals or the Pangans (Manipuri Muslims), Naga tribes, Kuki/Zo tribes and other communities.

All Meitei, Naga, Kuki and Pangal communities are all deeply committed to preserving their own cultural autonomy.

Violence has been part of daily life for decades in Manipur, with a strong presence of the Indian military.

According to Wikipedia, during the British rule, Manipur was one of the princely states.

In 1947, Maharaja (King) Budhachandra of Manipur signed document called the instrument of accession joining India.

Instrument of accession is a legal document for princely state rulers under British rules to join either India or Pakistan at the time of partition.

Two years later, the Maharaja signed merger agreement with India. Many groups in Manipur disputed over this agreement and since there is struggle in the State for independence from India.

Leishemba Sanajaoba is constitutional head of the State (king) of Manipur since 1996 to present. On Tuesday October 29, 2019, the representatives Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba announced separation from India, forming the Manipur State Council in London.

The exiled government will be based in Central London. They said it was not possible for them to declare independence while in India because 'we, the Councilors of the Manipur State Council, would have faced arrest, torture and extra-judicial killings at the hands of the Indian government.'