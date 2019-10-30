Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ananya Panday's birthday as she turns 21

Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating co-star Ananya Panday’s birthday one day in advance as he took to Instagram to reveal all the fun they both had.



Kartik was seen celebrating his Pati, Pati Aur Woh co-star’s birthday on the sets of the film while she geared up to turn 21 years’ old on Wednesday.

The young actress was seen having partying along with Kartik and Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen opposite Kartik and Bhumi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh wherein she will essay the role of a secretary.

The film is the remake of 1978 movie of the same name.