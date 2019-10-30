Fawad lashes out at India's Modi over pollution in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India, Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday quoted Minister for Climate Change as having told the federal cabinet.

The Science and Technology Minister tweeted "Indian level of pollution at Wagah is double than Lahore city".

Also read: Crop residue, waste burning banned to ward off smog

He said that The Narendra Mordi government in India is failing in every aspect, adding that irresponsible governments are a curse.

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Department has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province under Section 144 (6) CrPC, 1898.



The burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, tyres, plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather items etc can create smog in the rice zone, additionally, it can create problem for human life.



