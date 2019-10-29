Travel tomorrow without fear: DC Islamabad to citizens





ISLAMABAD: The deputy commissioner of the city said on Tuesday that anyone who wished to travel tomorrow (Wednesday) should do so without any fear.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad said that all entry, exit and roads inside the federal capital were open.

"All entry and exit routes of Islamabad and all roads inside Islamabad are open for traffic. Red zone is sealed for security reasons. Anyone who wishes to travel tomorrow may do so without any fear," he tweeted.



The tweet comes at a time when the JUI-F caravan led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman closes in on the federal capital.

The JUI-F has called on Prime Minister Imran to resign. Fazl has blamed the incumbent government for the economic woes and unemployment problem that the country faces.

With capital in sight, Azadi March sets out for Lahore

After arriving in Multan, the caravan made its way to Lahore. A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing his supporters, Fazl said that the JUI-F caravan was going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers were fake.

“This government does not have any mandate,” he said. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” he added.