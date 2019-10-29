close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on November 10

Tue, Oct 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Rabi-ul-Awal moon has been sighted today (Tuesday) and subsequently, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal — Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

This was announced by chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, who presided over the meeting in Karachi.

The meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also held in Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar respectively.

