Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on November 10

ISLAMABAD: Rabi-ul-Awal moon has been sighted today (Tuesday) and subsequently, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal — Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
This was announced by chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, who presided over the meeting in Karachi.
The meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also held in Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar respectively.
