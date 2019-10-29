China says some states pursuing political agenda against Pakistan in FATF

BEIJING: Reiterating its support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) platform, China has categorically announced that it does not want the forum to be politicised as some countries were pursuing their political agenda in a bid to blacklist Pakistan.

“China does not want FATF to be politicised by any single country. There are some countries, which want to include Pakistan in the blacklist. We consider they have political designs. That is something China is against. China stands for justice,” Deputy Director General for Policy Planning of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affair Department of Asian Affair Yao Wen said.

Speaking to a group of visiting Pakistani journalists, Wen said China stood with Pakistan and blocked any attempt to include Pakistan in the blacklist.

“We made it clear to United States and India that we cannot do it.It goes beyond the purpose of FATF,” he said.

He added FATF was not meant to put any country in the blacklist, rather to support it to take action against terror financing.

Pakistan was effectively pursuing its National Action Plan and China encouraged it to act against terrorists and strengthen its system.

“China will help [Pakistan] technically and politically to improve its system,” he added.

China would also help Pakistan build the capacity to handle issues related to terror financing.

He said instead of pressuring it, FATF member countries should assist Pakistan to improve its system and China would also continue its support in that regard.

Besides China, a traditional ally of Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia also supported the country in the FATF meeting held in October.

According to the 36-member FATF’s Charter, the support of at least three countries is required to keep any state from being blacklisted.

The FATF in its October meeting expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by Pakistan and its progress in various areas.

Regarding, Pak-China ties, the official said it was high time in their bilateral relationship since Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Beijing thrice in a year and had meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping four times.

He said the recent visit of PM Imran to China was a productive one, wherein he also had interaction with many heads of state.

Wen said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, with close cooperation in multiple fields.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, was moving in right direction.

“We are working closely on CPEC, and the issues of Kashmir and FATF.”

He welcomed the establishing of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) by Pakistan that would help expedite work on CPEC projects.

Responding to a question, the official said China had serious concerns over Indian action of August 5, which had even challenged the Chinese sovereignty and interests.

China, he said, had expressed its strong position on the action.

Yao Wen said China had a clear position that the Indian occupied Kashmir was a disputed territory.

China did not back the unilateral action taken by India, he added. “China was willing to play a constructive role for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue,| he said.

The official said during the last five years, lots of achievements had been gained as about 20 road infrastructure projects and powers generation plants had been completed under CPEC.

“Now we are working with the Government of Pakistan on new projects,” he said.

He added the next phase of CPEC, establishment of special industrial zones would be focused, which would create job opportunities for local people, besides increasing exports, uplifting of social economic and eliminating poverty, he added.

He said China and Pakistan had also strong cooperation in the defence sector.