No winners in Pakistan, Bangladesh U-16 opening match

The first three-day match between Pakistan and Bangladesh Under-16 sides ended in a draw at the KRL stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Resuming their second innings from 119 for four, the visiting Bangladesh side were bowled out for 200 runs in 95.2 overs.

Bangladesh gained a 283-run overall lead, with Nayeem Ahmed, who had scored 54 runs in the first innings, top scoring with 73 runs in the second innings. Tanbir Alam Sham also scored 42 runs.

For Pakistan, left-arm-spinner Ali Asfand took six wickets while captain Aliyan Mehmood took two wickets for 32 runs.

Set a 284-run target, Pakistan batted resolutely in the second innings to avoid a repeat of the first innings collapse.

The hosts played out 43 overs and scored 112 runs for the loss of two wickets when stumps were drawn and the match was declared a draw.

Opener Mohammad Shehzad top scored with an unbeaten 80 off 127 balls — his knock featured 14 fours and two sixes. Ahmood Sharif and Amir Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh.

The next match will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the same venue.