World

AFP
October 26, 2019

Erdogan says will clear ´terrorists´ from Syria border if Sochi deal fails

World

AFP
Sat, Oct 26, 2019

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey would "clear terrorists" on its border in northern Syria if Syrian Kurdish militia did not withdraw by the end of a deadline agreed with Russia.

Also read: How the world is reacting to Turkey's assault in Syria

"If the terrorists are not cleared at the end of the 150 hours, we will take control and clean it ourselves," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul, referring to the YPG militia viewed as a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

 World governments reacted with concern  after Turkey launched a military offensive on Kurdish forces in northern Syria.



