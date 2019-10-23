Police make use of water cannons to thwart teachers' protest





ISLAMABAD: The Basic Education Community School (BECS) teachers were thwarted by police in their attempt to reach Parliament House on Wednesday by police who resorted to using water cannons to disperse them.

The BESC teachers were protesting over non-payment of salaries. They also demanded the government to upgrade their status as permanent employees.

When the government called on the teachers to end their protest, they started marching towards the Parliament House. Police used water cannons to halt protesters.

The defiant teachers said that their protest would continue till their demands were not accepted by the government.

“We have taught children in far-flung areas,” said one teacher. “Compensation is our right.”

Another teacher said that he had not received compensation since the past eight months.

The BECS teachers said that no government representative came to their sit-in protest to negotiate terms with them. They said that till their demands weren’t met, their sit-in protest at D-Chowk would continue.