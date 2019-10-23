Won't resign, Fazl's march has a 'specific agenda': PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: A defiant Prime Minister Imran said on Wednesday that he would not resign and that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ had a specific agenda.

Talking to senior journalists and analysts, Prime Minister Imran said that his government would hold serious talks with the opposition.

The prime minister said that the JUI-F chief had a ‘specific agenda’ due to which he was carrying out the march. In his meeting, he categorically rejected the demand of the JUI-F and the Rahbar Committee regarding his resignation.

“I don’t understand what Maulana’s problem is,” he was quoted as saying in the meeting. “I don’t understand the agenda of the opposition.”

The prime minister said that at first, India was against ‘maulanas’ but now, they were celebrating at the idea of Fazl’s protest.



"Look at how the Indian media is celebrating Maulana Fazl's protest," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that it was his wish to host the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Pakistan.