Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

How to apply for UK visa: General eligibility and requirements

Over 250,000 Pakistanis visit the United Kingdom each year, for work, tourism, or other purposes. Likewise, up to 270,000 British citizens travel to Pakistan each year, mainly to visit family.

You may need a visa to visit the UK for study, work, or other purposes. There are different types of visas that the UK government issues to Pakistani citizens.

The following is a general guideline for applying for UK visas.

  • The UK government issues visas to Pakistani nationals in the following categories.
  •  Tourism
  •  Work, academic visit, or business
  •  Study
  •  Transit (on your way to somewhere else)
  •  Joining a partner or family for a long stay
  •  Getting married or entering into a civil partnership
  •  Staying with your child, if they're at school
  •  Getting private medical treatment
  •  For official diplomatic or government business (including transit through the UK)

Documents required

  •  Original passport
  •  CNIC issued by NADRA
  •  B form for children (if applicable)
  •  Bank statement
  •  Income certificate
  •  FBR tax returns
  •  Airline reservation
  •  Other documents (as required, depending on your visa type)

How to apply

You must apply online for a visa. However, the supporting documents are to be submitted in person at the relevant UK visa application centres.

Also, you will need to have your biometric data and photographs taken at a visa application centre as part of your application.

You will have to collect your biometric residence permit within 10 days of when you said you'd arrive in the UK (even if you actually arrive at a later date).

You may be able to get your visa faster depending on what country you are in. Check with your visa application centre.

Visa Processing Times

It will generally take 10-20 working days, depending on the type of visa you are applying for.

