How to apply for UK visa: General eligibility and requirements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Over 250,000 Pakistanis visit the United Kingdom each year, for work, tourism, or other purposes. Likewise, up to 270,000 British citizens travel to Pakistan each year, mainly to visit family.
You may need a visa to visit the UK for study, work, or other purposes. There are different types of visas that the UK government issues to Pakistani citizens.
The following is a general guideline for applying for UK visas.
Documents required
How to apply
You must apply online for a visa. However, the supporting documents are to be submitted in person at the relevant UK visa application centres.
Also, you will need to have your biometric data and photographs taken at a visa application centre as part of your application.
You will have to collect your biometric residence permit within 10 days of when you said you'd arrive in the UK (even if you actually arrive at a later date).
You may be able to get your visa faster depending on what country you are in. Check with your visa application centre.
Visa Processing Times
It will generally take 10-20 working days, depending on the type of visa you are applying for.
Over 250,000 Pakistanis visit the United Kingdom each year, for work, tourism, or other purposes. Likewise, up to 270,000 British citizens travel to Pakistan each year, mainly to visit family.
You may need a visa to visit the UK for study, work, or other purposes. There are different types of visas that the UK government issues to Pakistani citizens.
The following is a general guideline for applying for UK visas.
Documents required
How to apply
You must apply online for a visa. However, the supporting documents are to be submitted in person at the relevant UK visa application centres.
Also, you will need to have your biometric data and photographs taken at a visa application centre as part of your application.
You will have to collect your biometric residence permit within 10 days of when you said you'd arrive in the UK (even if you actually arrive at a later date).
You may be able to get your visa faster depending on what country you are in. Check with your visa application centre.
Visa Processing Times
It will generally take 10-20 working days, depending on the type of visa you are applying for.