close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 23, 2019

Sara Ali Khan mesmerised by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 23, 2019
Sara Ali Khan mesmerised by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable bond with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo had recently appeared on the cover of a famous magazine leaving admirers star-struck.

Sara recently said that it was her who was left awe-struck and the reason was her brother Ibrahim's latest photo shoot when he turned model for ace Bollywood designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The Kedarnath starlet re-shared his pictures with a couple of emojis which clearly prove she was mesmerized.

View this post on Instagram

️‍️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, Sara will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal

Latest News

More From Bollywood