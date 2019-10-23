Sara Ali Khan mesmerised by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable bond with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo had recently appeared on the cover of a famous magazine leaving admirers star-struck.



Sara recently said that it was her who was left awe-struck and the reason was her brother Ibrahim's latest photo shoot when he turned model for ace Bollywood designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The Kedarnath starlet re-shared his pictures with a couple of emojis which clearly prove she was mesmerized.

On the work front, Sara will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal.