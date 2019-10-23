Indian cyber attacks on Kamyab Jawan Program digital portal foiled

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities have thwarted cyber attacks on ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ digital portal from Indian hackers.



Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar revealed that the government had successfully defeated the cyber attacks of Indians on "Kamyab Jawan Program" digital portal, which showed the success of the initiative.

Kamyab Jawan Program digital portal was launched for submitting online applications for the soft loans by the unemployed youth of Pakistan after the Prime Minister announced the initiative.

According to sources, Pakistani authorities foiled millions of cyber attacks from Indian on the program’s digital portal within few days of its launch.

According to media reports, Indian hackers tried to hack and block the website and launched over 170,000 cyber attacks on the portal.