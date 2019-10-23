Kamyab Jawan loan eligibility criteria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, offers soft loans to the unemployed youth of the country for business and other self-employment opportunities.
It is expected that over 52 percent of the Pakistani population will benefit directly through the Kamyab Jawan Program Scheme.
Also, 25 percent loans will be provided to young women entrepreneurs for establishing small businesses.
It is anticipated that Kamyab Jawan Program will benefit over one million youth.
Eligibility Criteria
It may be noted here that all submitted applications will take 30 working days’ process.
