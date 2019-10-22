Modi all praises for Deepika Padukone after 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' initiative

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone after making waves on silver screens is the latest celebrity to join hands with the Indian government for an initiative for a social cause.



The Padmaavat actor along with Indian sports star PV Sindhu can be seen promoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' initiative, for which the premier praised the two icons.

“This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi,” Deepika said sharing the video on Twitter.

“Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood,” Sindhu said on Twitter as she shared the video.

Modi also made a statement regarding the initiative as he praised the two for conveying the message ‘excellently’.

“India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi,” his tweet read.



