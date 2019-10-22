Ayushmann Khurrana to bring to light child sexual abuse cases with UNICEF

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is using his star status to bring to light pertinent issues about sexual abuse of children by joining forces with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Getting on board UNICEF’s Ministry of Women’s key initiative called the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the actor hopes to ignite awareness about sexual abuse cases in children and the legal support and protection that can be provided through the Act.



The actor in a statement revealed that the public should be more vigilant regarding such cases, went on to say: “As a socially conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention.”

“The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse,” he added.



"Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country,” he further added.