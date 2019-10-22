Shah Rukh Khan opens up about relationship with children in Letterman’s show

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is not just at the top of his game on silver screens but the actor proves to be excelling at his role as a doting father as well.

A promo video making rounds on social media from David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shows the Dilwale actor spilling details about his personal life and how close he is to his children.

The video shows Letterman shaking hands with Khan’s youngest kid AbRam and asking his superstar dad if he could think of "furloughing one or two of them" to which he replies “All of them”, in a joking manner.

However he goes on to add: “But jokes apart, I spend a lot of time with them. They always want food at 2 or 3 in the morning. So I am learning Italian food. So whenever that nine number of the kitchen goes, I say ‘Yeah! What do you want? You want some pasta?”



Sharing a trailer from the episode on his Instagram earlier this month, Khan wrote: “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”







