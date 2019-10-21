Govt starts taking steps to counter Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started taking steps to stop the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, which is set to begin from October 27.

Authorities have started placing containers at the bridge connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab to make it difficult for marchers to cross it on their way to the federal capital.

Authorities are waiting for the green signal from the interior ministry on whether to close the bridge or not. A control room has also been established at the interior ministry to monitor the Azadi March when it commences.

A case was registered in Landhi, Karachi, against two JUI-F members for allegedly collecting funds forcefully for the Azadi March. In Islamabad, two JUI-F leaders were arrested on charges of instigating the people to take part in the march.

A petition against the JUI-F’s Azadi March will be heard at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

The Rahbar Committee will hold talks with the government ahead of the Azadi March. A meeting of the committee is scheduled to take place shortly.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has blamed Prime Minister Khan and his government for rising unemployment, the dismal state of the economy and other problems plaguing Pakistan.

In a press conference held a few days ago, the JUI-F chief had said that the Azadi March against the government was a war which would only end with its downfall.

However, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had expressed hope that the JUI-F and the government would reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“The government was in constant contact with JUI-F and other opposition leaders to avert the march and was receiving positive response in that regard,” he had said a day earlier.