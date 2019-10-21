Sonam Kapoor gets honoured with Dubai star

All decked out in a navy blue colored shirt and boots, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was over the moon when she received recognition at the Dubai Walk of Fame.

The 34-year-old Khoobsurat actor was one of the recent luminaires getting lauded with a Dubai star, a recognition that almost 400 people currently share.

While talking to reporters, Sonam was quoted as saying, “I’m so excited that it’s happening. I was just happy to be invited. I know that it’s prestigious and cool. I haven’t actually told any of my friends yet, but now I can tell them back home that it’s happened. As an artiste, you hope your work reaches the widest audience and crosses borders. To be relevant and to be awarded here is a humbling feeling."

By the end, the star added, “Nothing lasts forever. That’s a very Indian way of thinking. You’re supposed to go away – the old has to go for the new to come. But, as an actor, you want to go down in posterity some way or the other, so it’s a nice feeling. My films are pretty relevant here, so it’s nice to have some recognition."



The awardees all come from walks of life, from film to literature, art and music. It is expected to have close to 10,000 names once it gets finished.