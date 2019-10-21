Here is everything you need to know about ECB's new format, The Hundred

The Hundred cricket ball tournament introduced by the England and Whales Cricket Board (ECB) — after being in the pipeline for almost three years — has reached its final phase and will commence from July 2020.

The tournament will comprise of eight teams, each of which will feature a men’s and women’s team.

The 100 ball format is set to be a revolutionary project which will make the sport faced paced and entertaining for both the players and spectators.

Read more: Rashid taken with first pick in Hundred draft as Gayle misses out

With big names like Steve Smith, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and others signed up, the new style of cricket is bound to be a success.

What are the rules of “The Hundred”

The specific rules of this new format is what makes the game more interesting. As per reports, the matches will have a total of 200 legal deliveries and 100 balls per innings.

1. A match will have a total of 100 balls being bowled per inning, with 10 deliveries in each over.

2. Bowlers can deliver either five or 10 balls — depending on the team captain's decision. This means that two bowlers can bowl one over.

3. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls in one match.

4. 25-ball power play will be allowed for each team at the beginning of the innings.

5. Two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle during the powerplays.

6. Each match will run for approximately two and a half hours.

Teams:

Here is a list of teams which will be participating in the tournament from seven different cities —including two from London.

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit

Manchester Originals

Northern Superchargers

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire