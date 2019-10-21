Sara Ali Khan turns on vacation mode in Sri Lanka

Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking up the sun in Sri Lanka doing the most touristy things ever in the midst of her tight schedule.



The diva on Monday posted a photo wearing a giant straw hat, a neon green Puma hoodie and casual shorts.

She was seen sipping coconut water in the exotic island of Lanka where she is having the best time of her life currently.

From taking rickshaw rides to enjoying a dip in the pool to walking on the streets, Sara Ali Khan is having a lot of fun.

On the work front, the 24-year-old will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal releasing in February 2020.

She will also be seen in Coolie no.1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by David Dhawan.