Hailey Bieber shares photos of her one-of-a-kind wedding dress

The second wedding of Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin was a fairytale, to say the least. It had the star power to light up the sky.



Now Baldwin is adding to the WOW factor by sharing for the first time a picture of her stunning wedding gown. The custom-made outfit was designed by the American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, reports InStyle.

In a post on her Instagram, the model also thanked the designer:



"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot for the second time on September 30.