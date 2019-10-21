Katrina Kaif helps Ranveer Singh reach ‘unprecedented level of hotness’

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is already at the top of his game when it comes to fashion and style but it looks like the actor is now getting some help from B-Town diva Katrina Kaif as well.



The 36-year-old Bharat actor turned to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of her fun interaction with the Gully Boy star.

The video shows Ranveer entering and interrupting Katrina as she fixed her makeup. “Hi Katrina! What are you doing,” asks Ranveer as he goes to sit behind her.

Soon after, the actor is asked if he would like some kohl in his eyes to which he agrees saying that he has worn it before when he played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani.

“An unprecedented level of hotness has now been achieved. Thanks Katrina! What would I do without Kay beauty products,” says Ranveer after Katrina applies the kohl.

After the video was posted, Arjun Kapoor, who is known to let no opportunity of pulling Katrina’s leg go to waste, commented under the picture: “U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play.”





