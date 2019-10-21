close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Pakistan

October 21, 2019

Nine of a family dead in ambulance-trailer collision near Mianwali

MULTAN: Nine  members of a  family, including three women and as many children, died as the gas cylinder of an ambulance exploded after its collision with a speedy trailer  at Head Pakka in Mianwali early on Monday.

The accident happened on Monday morning when an ambulance, carrying a patient and  his family members,   was heading towards Rawalpindi from Bakhhar and collided with a trailer in Mianwali. As  a result the gas cylinder of the vehicle exploded, killing all of them.

Rescue teams arrived immediately at the site of the accident and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital.

