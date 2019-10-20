Anushka Sharma’s suited-up look leaves Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor in awe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is a star not just on-screen but knows how to enthrall the audience and fans with her sense of style as well that leaves even B-Town luminaries spellbound.
The 31-year-old diva did exactly that to two of Bollywood’s biggest heroes, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
The Zero actor’s latest boss-lady look that has us all falling head over heels for her, also left the two heartthrobs enthralled.
As the beauty queen shared a photo of herself in a suited-up look, her Band, Baaja Baarat costar Ranveer Singh dropped in a comment saying: “Sooper” while turning to another one of her photos, saying: “Love it.”
The Half Girlfriend actor followed suit and commented: “Sona kitna Sona hai.”
Apart from these two, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor as well as Manish Malhotra seemed to be awestruck by Anushka’s look.
