Anushka Sharma’s suited-up look leaves Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor in awe

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is a star not just on-screen but knows how to enthrall the audience and fans with her sense of style as well that leaves even B-Town luminaries spellbound.

The 31-year-old diva did exactly that to two of Bollywood’s biggest heroes, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The Zero actor’s latest boss-lady look that has us all falling head over heels for her, also left the two heartthrobs enthralled.

As the beauty queen shared a photo of herself in a suited-up look, her Band, Baaja Baarat costar Ranveer Singh dropped in a comment saying: “Sooper” while turning to another one of her photos, saying: “Love it.”

The Half Girlfriend actor followed suit and commented: “Sona kitna Sona hai.”

Apart from these two, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor as well as Manish Malhotra seemed to be awestruck by Anushka’s look.