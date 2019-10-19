close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 19, 2019

Erdogan vows to 'crush the heads' of Kurdish forces if no pullout

World

AFP
Sat, Oct 19, 2019

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that Turkey would "crush the heads" of Kurdish forces if they did not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.

Also read: How the world is reacting to Turkey's assault in Syria

If the pullout does not happen by Tuesday evening, "we will start where we left off and continue to crush the terrorists´ heads," Erdogan said in a televised speech.


Latest News

More From World