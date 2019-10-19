Kriti Sanon dislikes ‘preachy movies’: 'I’d rather watch a documentary’

Kriti Sanon has come forth revealing that she does not like preachy movies and is inclined more towards light, amusing films and that is what a good comedy should promise.



“It is a franchise which I have particularly enjoyed watching as an audience. It’s got a huge audience base. I enjoy being part of comedies, because it is important and equally difficult to make people laugh, because there is so much stress in everyone’s lives that a little bit of laughter is required,” said the Luka Chuppi actor in a conversation.

“Entertainment is the main reason why people go to the theatres, whether a film engages you in the form of a thriller and keeps you at the edge of your seat, or it’s making you feel a lot of emotions in case of a love story, or it’s makes you forget the worries of your life and have a good laugh. If comedy in general is made well, it will lighten you up. It is something we look for, and we want our moods to get uplifted when we step out of the theatres,” Sanon added.

When asked if she likes preachy movies, the actor said, “No. Even if you are trying to put across a serious message, I get more attracted to films which put out a serious thought in a fun, light manner. Otherwise, I’d rather watch a documentary.”