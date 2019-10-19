Ranveer Singh makes another bold fashion statement with blue, velvet track suit

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is known far and wide for his eccentric style of fashion that is either widely praised, or made fun of by the colossal number of fans that look up to him.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat actor is making heads turn once again with another one of his striking, bizarre and high fashion appearances as he stole the limelight at Mumbai airport, making his way out of the city.

While many opt for a subtle, comfy and low-key airport look, Ranveer decided to go all-out and grab eyeballs with his bold and bright attire.

The actor donned a striking blue velvet track suit with a hoodie, accessorized with his white sunglasses.

Earlier, the actor had also drawn quite a lot of attention for his bright orange, over-sized and over-the-top hoodie that led to many social media users also trolling him for it.