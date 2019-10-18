Sindh govt releases fund for Aman ambulance service

KARACHI: Aman Foundation has resumed its ambulance service in Karachi which was suspended due to shortage of funds.

The Sindh government on Friday released Rs .179 million to keep the service functional.

Also read: Aman ambulance halts operations as Sindh govt stops providing funds

"Cheque of Rs 179 Million has been issued to Aman Foundation for the ambulance service," said Murtaza Wahab Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He also shared a picture of the cheque issued by the Sindh government.

"After provision of funds from Government of Sindh, our services have been resumed. We sincerely regret inconvenience," Aman Health Foundation said on Twitter.

This newspaper on Thursday reported that Sindh Rescue and Medical Services has closed down its ambulance service, commonly known by its former official name of Aman Ambulance, in Karachi on account of unavailability of funds, stating that as the provincial government has failed to provide them the required funds to maintain their operations, they can no more continue with their service.





