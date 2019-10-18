Akshay Kumar faces netizens' wrath after he body shames Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha’s inspirational journey of weight loss, from fat to fit has touched the hearts of many because of the consistent struggles the stars went through at the hands of netizens.

They all blamed her for not having the ‘ideal’ heroine figure. It seems as if her co-star Akshay Kumar too wanted to take his own chance at the idea and state his own thoughts on the actress, but as a result of decision, he is facing backlash for his choice of words.

Earlier while commenting on Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay said, “Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure – a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hai. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lage.. (She comes from a well-fed family. I am a Punjabi and I don't like women who are very petite and thin).”

Netizens began to slam Kumar for body shaming the actress but Sinha herself came to the defense of her fellow actor and set the record straight by offering support.

During a conversation, Sinha was asked about her thoughts on this controversy.

She replied by saying, “Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines.”



Furthermore, she continued saying, “They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of ‘objectifying’ anyone. And if I, the person being referred to, has absolutely no problem with what was said, I don’t think anyone else should either. People need to start utilizing their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.”