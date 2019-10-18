Priyanka Chopra celebrates first 'karwa chauth' at Nick Jonas LA concert

Priyanka Chopra who got married late last year, December 2018, just celebrated her first karwa chauth in LA with her friends and husband Nick Jonas.



The actress is keeping desi traditions alive even while living it out in the United States. The actress just recently celebrated her very first karwa chauth in Los Angeles. Pee Cee made fans feel like they were with her, celebrating the occasion with her through her Instagram.

Even though the Jonas tour had started at this time, the two love birds took out time, specifically to celebrate this momentous occasion. The Sky is Pink actress also showed us glimpses of all she was up to, from flaunting her sindoor and posting pictures with friends, like Anusha Dandekar, to showcasing her DIY inspired mehndi.

The actress captioned her pictures as: “DIY [email protected] # Karwa Chauth in LA.”

She also captioned her selfie as well, “Me and my friends (laughing and crying emoji) #karwachauth2019.” Lest we forget her picture with her lovable husband, which read “Karwa Chauth at @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth.”



On the work front, Priyanka came out with a new film The Sky is Pink recently which garnered massive praise from critics and even reviewers alike but failed to make any significant dent in the box office, or capture the attention of the masses during the initial pick up.