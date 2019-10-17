‘I am all for equality’ says Karan Johar in a discussion about pay parity

Karan Johar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be discussing the gender pay gap that exists in the industry, as he claimed that he had always offered both male and female actors the same amount.

The ongoing heated discussion about pay parity ongoing came up in a media session at MAMI Movie Mela where the filmmaker gave his take.

Johar said: “There is a larger understanding of the economics of movies that sometimes is lesser known by people, who don't understand the business and how it functions. Many times, people make sweeping statements about these things. I'm the first person who'll always want to pay what is completely right, justified and valid. I've always done that.”

"There are many women who deserve much more money than the men and there are men who have earned their chops because of their talent and tenacity, and with the work they have put in,” he said.

“So, it's very subjective, and cannot be just put into a strong slot. While I'm all for equality and also, among people who are always about equality, when it comes to love or paying people, there are larger optics to look at" he further said.